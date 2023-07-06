Kurnool: CPI launches two-day relay hunger strike

Kurnool: Demanding to handover the Tidco houses to the beneficiaries, the leaders of Communist Party of India (CPI) launched a two-day relay hunger strike at Dharna Chowk on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, the party leaders said that earlier governments have assured that they will construct houses for every houseless poor people. Believing the assurance given by the earlier governments, people have voted them to power. Unfortunately, the parties after coming to power did not honour their assurances given to the people, alleged the leaders.

Stating that the dream of houseless poor to own a house is still a distant dream, the leaders said during the tenure of Chief Minsters Kiran Kumar Reddy and K Rosaiah, around 8,431 Indiramma houses have been constructed on Jagannatha Gattu. But all houses were incomplete and the people who have invested in the construction of houses are in neck deep debts, they pointed out.

The leaders further said that after Chandrababu Naidu came to power, the TDP government collected Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh from the people in the form of demand drafts for the houses.

He was in power for five years but failed to complete the construction and handover the houses to the beneficiaries. Due to his failure to hand over the houses, the people taught him a befitting lesson by defeating him in the 2019 election. The present Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy by urging people to give him one chance, has come to power. He also assured the people that he will construct houses for poor and handover the keys after its completion. Now, he also neither talks about the Indiramma houses nor 4,000 Tidco houses which were completed in all respects, stated the leaders.

The leaders said the Kurnool city has three MLAs but none of them are bothered about to the houses for poor people. They are just busy in illegal transportation of sand and liquor business and want to win the 2024 elections with that money, they stated. The leaders called upon the beneficiaries to participate in large numbers at the dharna to be staged in front of the collector’s complex on July 10 to press their demands.

CPI leaders Jagannath, P Rama Krishna Reddy, Mahesh, D Srinivasa Rao, Chandrasekhar, Beesanna, Eshwar, Nallanna and Venkatesu participated.