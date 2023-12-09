Kurnool: KIMS staff save boy from severe dengue fever

Live
The doctors at KIMS Hospital in Kurnool have saved a 10-year-old boy, who was in severe stage of Dengue fever.
Briefing the media here on Friday, the hospital doctors said that Lakshmi Ganesh from Yerraguntla affected with dengue fever was first admitted in a local hospital and after two days shifted to KIMS, Kurnool as his condition became serious. The victim had very low BP and severe respiratory issues. He started bleeding from mouth and nose due to multi-organ dysfunction syndrome. He was given special immunomodulatory therapy and other supportive treatment. Peritoneal dialysis was done for five days and he was on ventilator for 10 days.
Under the meticulous intensive care by senior paediatrician Dr Naveen Reddy, Dr Ravi and Dr Vasu and nurse Anusha and team, the boy made good progress and was discharged in healthy condition after three weeks.