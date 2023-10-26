Kurnool: Three die, over 90 injured in Banni Utsavam

Devaragattu (Kurnool) : Three persons died and more than 90 sustained injuries during Banni Utsavam - the traditional mock stick fight (Karrala Samaram) which was organised at Devaragattu village in Holagunda mandal of Alur constituency in Kurnool district late on Tuesday night.

The deceased have been identified as Bala Ganesh (19), resident of Aspari, Ramanjaneyulu (38) of Molagavalli Kottalu and Prakash (20) of Bellary in Karnataka State.

Devaragattu Banni Utsavam is celebrated on the very next day of Vijaya Dasami. Lakhs of people from the State and also from the neighbouring States like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Telangana arrive at Devaragattu to view the mesmerising event.

The Karrala Samaram is a traditional festival which is being observed since hundreds of years in a grand manner on the hillocks of Devaragattu village. Lord Mala Malleswara Swamy Kalynaotsavam would be performed in the midnight at the Mala Malleswara Swamy temple located 800 feet above on the hillocks of Devaragattu village.

Immediately after the completion of the Kalyanotsavam, the Devata Moorthis, Goddess Mallamma and Lord Mala Malleswara Swamy would be brought down in a procession. While bringing the Devata Moorthis the people of the villages of Neraniki Tanda, Neraniki, Kothapeta, Sulivai, Sulivai Tanda and Virupapuram, Yellarthi, Arikera, Billehal and Netravatti would form into two groups. During the procession, members of both teams shout slogans ‘Durrrrr Paraak, Go Paraak and Bahu Paraak.’ Those belonging to the two groups immediately after reaching Simhagattam would indulge in the mock stick fight. It is said that the people of the two groups vie with each other to get possession of the Devata Moorthis and take to their villages.

During the struggle, they indulge in mock stick fight. In the process, several people suffer injuries. Despite suffering bleeding injuries, they would never lodge complaints on anyone. Nor they go to hospital to get treatment. Instead they would smear Vibudhi on the injuries, with a firm belief that it would heal their wounds. They also believe that shedding blood on the occasion would result in good omen driving out all evils.

As many as 4,000 to 5,000 people took part in the Karrala Samaram on Tuesday night. This year more than 90 people have suffered injuries. The injured were rushed to the government hospitals at Alur, Adoni and Kurnool. According to sources, the health condition of eight people was stated to be critical.

According to folklore, Lord Siva took the form of Bhairava to kill two Rakshasas - Mani and Mallasura. He killed the two demons by fighting with sticks and ensured that there would be no harm to the humankind.

People consider that severe injuries leading to discharge of blood, during fight with sticks, is a good omen. In accordance with the belief, the villagers of Neraniki, Neraniki Tanda and Kothapeta representing the followers of the Lord, at midnight on Dasara, take the idols of Mala Malleswara Swami from Devaragattu to their respective villages when villagers of Yellarti, Arikera, Nitravatta, Sulavai and Hebbetam representing the followers of demons, obstruct them.

Despite stringent measures taken by the police department to ensure no one is injured at the traditional mock stick fight, several people shed blood at the Banni Utsavam.