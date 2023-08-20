Leaders pay homage to corporator Hanumanth Naik

Tirupati: Leaders from various political parties on Saturday paid homage to Corporator Hanumanth Naik, who died of illness at SVIMS on Friday late night. City MLA and TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, MP Dr M Gurumurthy, Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Municipal Commissioner D Haritha are among those, who paid their last respects to the departed soul while the MP and MLA acted as pall bearers carried the body for funeral.

Naik who suddenly fell ill while addressing a condolence meeting to pay tributes to Balladdeer Gaddar and was admitted at SVIMS where he breathed his last on Friday. Corporators, Corporation officials, CPI and YSRCP leaders participated in the funeral held in Govindadamam crematorium.