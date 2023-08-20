Live
- Why Misery?
- Six Kid-Friendly Places in USA that Inspire Young Minds
- Sleep Wellness: The Science of Restful Nights and Energized Days
- Social Consciousness: Evil, Too, Is a Manifestation of God
- Gold rates in Bangalore today remain stable, check the rates on 20August, 2023
- India, Kazakhstan have felt a natural affinity and bond with each other
- Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on 20 August, 2023
- Andhra Pradesh: Man allegedly kills wife in West Godavari district
- Hans lensman Shyam Kumar bags State 1st prize
- Jangaon and Station Ghanpur segments: Tough times for sitting MLAs
Just In
Leaders pay homage to corporator Hanumanth Naik
Highlights
Tirupati: Leaders from various political parties on Saturday paid homage to Corporator Hanumanth Naik, who died of illness at SVIMS on Friday late...
Tirupati: Leaders from various political parties on Saturday paid homage to Corporator Hanumanth Naik, who died of illness at SVIMS on Friday late night. City MLA and TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, MP Dr M Gurumurthy, Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Municipal Commissioner D Haritha are among those, who paid their last respects to the departed soul while the MP and MLA acted as pall bearers carried the body for funeral.
Naik who suddenly fell ill while addressing a condolence meeting to pay tributes to Balladdeer Gaddar and was admitted at SVIMS where he breathed his last on Friday. Corporators, Corporation officials, CPI and YSRCP leaders participated in the funeral held in Govindadamam crematorium.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS