Left parties move Collector on bogus voters' issue

Tirupati: Leaders of Left parties met the District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy on Thursday seeking him to prevent fake voters from casting their votes. The leaders led by CPM state secretary Srinivas Rao and CPI state secretary Harinath Reddy said that large number of bogus voters were found in MLC elections voters' list in Tirupati and requested the Collector to act in a transparent manner in avoiding the fake voters from casting the votes.

They said the police officials in Tirupati have been acting at the instructions of YSRCP leaders and appealed to the Collector not to assign duties to Tirupati police on the polling day. They demanded that necessary steps be taken to ensure peaceful and transparent elections and bring an environment in Tirupati where genuine voters can vote freely. The collector assured that he will act transparently and will take steps to ensure polling held without any mistakes. CPM district secretary V Nagaraju and Kandarapu Muraliwere present.