Leopard rescued from Kurnool dies at Tirupati zoo

Tirupati: A male leopard that had been rescued from the Kosigi region near Adoni in Kurnool district died on Saturday evening at Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park in Tirupati, despite nearly a week of intensive medical care. The animal was estimated to be around 6 to 7 years old.

The big cat was rescued on June 15 and brought to the Tirupati zoo the following day for medical attention. Upon arrival, a team of veterinarians led by Dr Rajesh, Head of the Medicine Department at Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University, carried out diagnostic procedures, including radiography, ultrasonography, and biochemical tests, before initiating treatment.

Throughout its time at the zoo, the leopard reportedly refused solid food and was sustained only on fluids. Despite the veterinary team’s best efforts, the animal succumbed around 4.20 pm on Saturday while under observation in the rescue enclosure.

A post-mortem examination conducted on Sunday by the Pathology Department of SV Veterinary University confirmed that an obstruction in the alimentary canal, caused by undigested prey, led to a severe internal infection, ultimately resulting in the leopard’s death, according to Zoo Curator C Selvam. The carcass was disposed of within the zoo premises in accordance with established protocols.