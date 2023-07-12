Lokesh’s padayatra reaches 2,000 km milestone

Anantapur: TDP senior leader from Guntakal constituency Perumalla Jeevananda Reddy informed that Nara Lokesh’s padayatra Yuvagalam has completed the milestone of 2,000 km on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press meet at his camp office here on Tuesday, Jeevananda Reddy said that TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh will continue his padayatra forward by bringing out public issues and giving assurance to the people about the future of the State. Lokesh’s Yuvagalam padayatra will remain in the history of AP, he added.

The TDP leader criticised that electricity charges were increased nine times, RTC charges increased three times and the prices of essential goods, petrol, diesel, gas etc are skyrocketing during the YSRCP government. He criticised that the Jagan government did nothing to farmers. He assured that all the promises given by Lokesh during his padayatra like a stipend of Rs 3,000 per month to unemployed youth, creation of 20 lakh jobs through establishment of industries, filling of job calendar posts in January every year and others would be fulfilled once their party comes to power. He urged the public to vote for TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu to make him the CM in the next elections and to develop AP.