Lord Balaji, Forgive Us!

The sacred Tirumala Laddu Prasadam, revered by millions, has been defiled due to the depraved actions of previous ruler. It has been tainted with animal fat, a grievous sin that only those with wicked minds could commit. The failure to detect this sin earlier is a stain on the Hindu race.

When I learned that Laddu Prasadam contained animal remains, my mind was deeply disturbed. I am filled with guilt. As someone who has always fought for the welfare of the people, it pains me that such a grave blunder did not come to my attention sooner. Every believer of Sanatana Dharma must atone for this terrible injustice done to Lord Balaji, the God of Kali Yuga. As part of this, I have decided to undertake Deeksha for penance.

I will commence my 11-day Deeksha at the Sri Dashavatara Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Nambur, Guntur District, on the morning of September 22, 2024. After completing the Deeksha, I will seek the blessings of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala. I humbly pray: "God, grant me the strength to cleanse the sins committed against you by past rulers."

Only those without faith in God or fear of sin could commit such an atrocious crime. My sorrow is further deepened by the fact that even the board members and employees of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam failed to uncover this grave sin. Even those who were aware were unable to speak out, likely out of fear of the demonic rulers of that time.

The behavior of the past rulers, who desecrated the sanctity and religious practices of Tirumala, which is revered as Vaikuntha Dhamam, has deeply hurt the sentiments of every follower of Hindu Dharma. The use of ghee containing animal remains in the preparation of Laddu Prasadam has caused immense pain. Now, the time has come to take firm steps to restore Dharma.

Dharmo Rakshati Rakshitah