Magunta Parvathamma’s last rites concluded

Nellore: The final rites of former Ongole MP Magunta Parvathamma performed with full official honors on Thursday. Wellwishers and fans of Magunta family from

Prakasam and Nellore districts reached Nellore to have the last glimpse of their beloved leader.

On this occasion, they remembered their association with Magunta Parvathamma and condoled Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy (younger brother of late Ongole MP Magunta Subbarami Reddy) and family members.

Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar attended the last rites on behalf of the government and paid floral tributes to the departed leader. He lauded Magunta family as famous for their credibility in maintaining diplomacy in politics. Magunta family has rendered memorable services to the people of Prakasam district as MPs for Ongole Parliament, he added.

MLAs Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy (Sarvepalli), Kakarla Suresh (Udayagiri) and Damacharla Janardhana Rao (Ongole), former Union Minister Panabaka Lakshmi, former MLA Katamreddy Vishnu Vardhan Reddy and other leaders paid tributes to M Parvathamma and condoled the family members. The mortal remains of the former MP was taken out in a huge procession in the city from Saraswathi Nagar via KVR Petrol Bunk, main RTC bus stand, VRC Centre, Kanaka Mahal Centre, Atmakur bus stand and reached burial ground.

Police fired guns three times into the air, as respect for the departed leader. Magunta Parvathamma’s son-in-law Subbarami Reddy (Junior) set fire to the pyre.