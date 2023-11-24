  • Menu
Majestic Kaisika Dwadasi fete at Srivari temple

Highlights

Sri Urga Srinivasa Murthy and consorts bless devotees on Mada streets

Tirumala : The auspicious Kaishika Dwadasi (Uttana Dwadasi) festival was observed in a grand manner at Srivari temple during the early hours of Friday. As a part of this unique fete, Sri Urga Srinivasa Murthy along with His consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi blessed devotees all along the four Mada streets.

Titled as Venkatturaiwar and Snapana Bera, the idol of Sri Ugra Srinivasa Murthy was paraded before sunrise on the Kaisika Dwadasi day which happens only once in a year. There after the utsava idols are seated in Asthana Mandapam at Bangaru Vakili with Purana Pathanam by Archakas.


Legend

Legend says that Kaisika Dwadasi is an auspicious fete observed in all Sri Vaishnava Shrines. The celebrations are as per specifics mentioned in 82 shlokas of Sri Varaha Perumal Kaisika Puranam.

Tirumala Pontiffs Sri Sri Sri Pedda Jeeyarswami and Sri Sri Sri Chinna Jeeyarswami, TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, EO AV Dharma Reddy, Board members Subbaraju, Yanadaiah, Saurabh Bohra, and other temple officials were present.



X