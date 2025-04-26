Malaria cases see decline in Tirupati district: DM&HO

Tirupati: District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Dr V Balakrishna Naik said that malaria cases in the district are steadily declining year by year – a development that is both encouraging and significant. He was speaking after inaugurating an awareness rally at the DM&HO office on World Malaria Day on Friday.

Dr Naik stated that no malaria cases have been reported in the district from January 2025 to date. Efforts are being intensified with the goal of eliminating malaria completely by 2027.

Targets include keeping the number of cases below one per 1,000 people and improving surveillance metrics like ABER (Annual Blood Examination Rate) and MBER (Monthly Blood Examination Rate).

Special programmes like the Vector Control and Hygiene App have been introduced to raise awareness digitally. “We are implementing ‘Friday Dry Day’ at the village and ward level to eliminate mosquito breeding sources,” Dr Naik added. Review meetings are being conducted regularly by the District Collector and health officials to monitor progress.

As part of the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP), the Telangana State Government, with NHM support, is actively running campaigns against malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Japanese encephalitis, and filariasis. Malaria diagnosis and treatment services are readily available, and integrated vector control measures like indoor residual spraying (IRS) and use of long-lasting insecticidal nets (LLINs) are ongoing with interdepartmental coordination.

Dr GK Roop Kumar, District Malaria Officer, explained public awareness is being raised on preventive actions such as avoiding stagnant water, using mosquito repellents and nets, and early diagnosis using rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs).