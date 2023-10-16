  • Menu
Malayappa as badri narayana blesses devotees
TIRUMALA: Sri Malayappa Swamy as Badri Narayana blessed His devotees on Chinna Sesha Vahanam.

The bright Monday morning witnessed the procession of Chinna Sesha Vahanam on the second day morning as part of ongoing Navaratri Brahmotsavams in Tirumala.

Both the senior and junior pontiffs of Tirumala, TTD Chairman B Karunakara Reddy, EO AV Dharma Reddy and others were present.

