Live
- TCS sacks 16 employees, bars 6 vendors involved in bribes-for-jobs scam
- AP High Court posts Amaravati assigned lands case to November 1 after CID submits new evidences
- Nadda to hold meetings in Udaipur, Jodhpur today amid protests by some contenders
- Kareena celebrates 11 yrs of togetherness with Saif: ‘You, me and pizza’
- Tomato price falls to Rs 4 per kg!
- Anil Kapoor to Kangana Ranaut; here are the actors offering wishes on Navratri
- Cybersecurity Awareness Month: Safeguarding Our Digital World is Paramount
- Malayappa as badri narayana blesses devotees
- Tamannaah Bhatia dazzles in new poster for ‘Bandra’
- Traffic tips help drivers negotiate HP roads
Just In
Malayappa as badri narayana blesses devotees
Highlights
Sri Malayappa Swamy as Badri Narayana blessed His devotees on Chinna Sesha Vahanam.
TIRUMALA: Sri Malayappa Swamy as Badri Narayana blessed His devotees on Chinna Sesha Vahanam.
The bright Monday morning witnessed the procession of Chinna Sesha Vahanam on the second day morning as part of ongoing Navaratri Brahmotsavams in Tirumala.
Both the senior and junior pontiffs of Tirumala, TTD Chairman B Karunakara Reddy, EO AV Dharma Reddy and others were present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS