Malayappa glides in holy waters of Pushkarini

Tirumala: On the third day of the Teppotsavams in Tirumala, Sri Malayappa along with his consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi blessed the devotees on a finely decked float on Sunday. As part of ongoing annual Teppotsavams, on Sunday the deities took three rounds on the sacred waters of Swamy Pushkarini on a finely decorated float. Sri Pedda Jeeyangar of Tirumala, Deputy EO Ramesh Babu, Peishkar Srihari, VGO Bali Reddy and others were present.



