  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Malayappa glides in holy waters of Pushkarini

Malayappa glides in holy waters of Pushkarini
x


On the third of Teppotsavam, Lord Malayappa and his consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi cruising on a float in Pushkarini in Tirumala


on Sunday




Highlights

On the third day of the Teppotsavams in Tirumala, Sri Malayappa along with his consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi blessed the devotees on a finely decked float on Sunday.

Tirumala: On the third day of the Teppotsavams in Tirumala, Sri Malayappa along with his consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi blessed the devotees on a finely decked float on Sunday. As part of ongoing annual Teppotsavams, on Sunday the deities took three rounds on the sacred waters of Swamy Pushkarini on a finely decorated float. Sri Pedda Jeeyangar of Tirumala, Deputy EO Ramesh Babu, Peishkar Srihari, VGO Bali Reddy and others were present.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X