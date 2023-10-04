Man arrested for stealing TTD electric bus

Tirumala: Police on Monday arrested a man for stealing TTD electric bus, which was meant for free transport of devotees in Tirumala. Bus ignition key was recovered from the accused.



Briefing the media, ASP Vimala Kumari said that the accused was identified as Neelavar Vishnu (20) and was arrested when he was found loitering at a private bus stand in Tirupati on Monday evening. She informed that the accused was a native of Petavarna village in Nanded district of Maharashtra. He was shifted ten years ago to Anamjapur village, Hayat Nagar mandal, Rangareddy district.

The ASP said that under the supervision of Tirupati Crime DSP Ravikumar and Tirumala Crime CI Amarnath Reddy, SP Parameswar Reddy formed teams to track down the accused. The police teams took up investigation and made extensive searches in various cities including Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad, collecting vital information about the accused Vishnu, who was orphaned after his father Neelavar Ganapathi was jailed for murdering his wife. The accused and his sister were raised in a government home for orphans in Hyderabad and after SSC, he joined Don Bosco training centre for skill development.

Vishnu abruptly left the training and became a habitual offender by indulging in petty crimes and thefts to splurging money for his extravagance, she informed, adding that he came to Tirumala a few months ago.

On September 24, during Brahmotsavam, he took away the TTD electric bus at TTD transport office and abandoned it on the highway near Naidupet on the same day.

SP Parameswar Reddy appreciated ASP (Crimes) Vimala Kumari, Crime DSP Ravikumar, CI Amarnatha Reddy, Tirumala CI Jaganmohan Reddy and the crime teams for the commendable investigation to crack the case, without any no clues.