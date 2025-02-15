Man gets 5-year jail for red sanders smuggling

Tirupati: RSS (Red Sanders Special) ADJ court sent a smuggler to undergo five years imprisonment for smuggling red sanders logs and also slapped a fine of Rs 6 lakh.

According to prosecution, the smuggler, Jayapal, caught by RSASTF (Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force), while he was smuggling red sanders logs in the forest area of Mungilipattu beat.

The smuggler was prosecuted in the ADJ court.

Judge Narasimha Murthy on Friday upheld the prosecution and sentenced the smuggler for 5-year imprisonment and Rs 6 lakh penalty.

Following the conviction, Jayapal was handed over to the authorities of Nellore Central prison.

Taskforce SP L Subbarayudu appreciated the taskforce team, which effectively persuaded the case with strong evidence resulting in the conviction of Jayapal.