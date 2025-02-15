  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Man gets 5-year jail for red sanders smuggling

Man gets 5-year jail for red sanders smuggling
x
Highlights

Penalty of Rs 6 lakh also imposed

Tirupati: RSS (Red Sanders Special) ADJ court sent a smuggler to undergo five years imprisonment for smuggling red sanders logs and also slapped a fine of Rs 6 lakh.

According to prosecution, the smuggler, Jayapal, caught by RSASTF (Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force), while he was smuggling red sanders logs in the forest area of Mungilipattu beat.

The smuggler was prosecuted in the ADJ court.

Judge Narasimha Murthy on Friday upheld the prosecution and sentenced the smuggler for 5-year imprisonment and Rs 6 lakh penalty.

Following the conviction, Jayapal was handed over to the authorities of Nellore Central prison.

Taskforce SP L Subbarayudu appreciated the taskforce team, which effectively persuaded the case with strong evidence resulting in the conviction of Jayapal.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick