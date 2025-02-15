Live
- Uttarakhand has emerged as a major force in sports
- Project report on conservation of Indian Pangolins released
- Rail, air connectivity in Lucknow set for major boost: Rajnath
- Action against 53 social media accounts for fake info on Kumbh
- CCPA fines institute for false claims on IIT-JEE results
- 300 sanitation workers create history with Guinness Record
- Mahakumbhnagar sets sights on Guinness Record in cleanliness
- Everyone should wear helmet: SP Jagadeesh
- Women patrolling in shifts to prevent burglaries in Bagalkot
- Govt opposed to arbitrary arrests: Minister Swamy
Just In
Man gets 5-year jail for red sanders smuggling
Penalty of Rs 6 lakh also imposed
Tirupati: RSS (Red Sanders Special) ADJ court sent a smuggler to undergo five years imprisonment for smuggling red sanders logs and also slapped a fine of Rs 6 lakh.
According to prosecution, the smuggler, Jayapal, caught by RSASTF (Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force), while he was smuggling red sanders logs in the forest area of Mungilipattu beat.
The smuggler was prosecuted in the ADJ court.
Judge Narasimha Murthy on Friday upheld the prosecution and sentenced the smuggler for 5-year imprisonment and Rs 6 lakh penalty.
Following the conviction, Jayapal was handed over to the authorities of Nellore Central prison.
Taskforce SP L Subbarayudu appreciated the taskforce team, which effectively persuaded the case with strong evidence resulting in the conviction of Jayapal.