Man kills brother for having extramarital affair with his wife in Tirupati

The incident took place on Sunday in Kakuvaripalem village of Chillakuru mandal of Tirupati where the younger brother who had an extramarital relationship with his brother's wife was beaten to death.



According to the details by the locals and the police, Kinyapalli Balaji and Pratap (25) of the tribal colony in the village are brothers. Both are married and living separately. Pratap's wife died during delivery 10 months ago due to which Balaji has given shelter to his younger brother Pratap in his house. Since then, he was having an affair with Balaji's wife. On Sunday night, Balaji Balaji got angry and attacked Pratap with a stick when he saw Pratap with his wife. He died on the spot due to a severe head injury.



Guduru Rural CI Srinivasulu Reddy and SI Gopal Rao reached the spot and collected the details on the information of the locals. The body was shifted to Guduru Area Hospital for postmortem. The SI said that the case is being investigated.