Live
- Khammam: Tight security in place for counting day
- DK Shiva Kumar to arrive in Hyderabad today ahead of election results
- 9 YouTube channels spreading fake news, misinformation in India, reveals PIB; check list
- Maruti Suzuki sales rise 3.39% to 1.64 lakh units
- Stock market rallies on macro data, FII inflows
- Leaked! Samsung Galaxy S24 to Offer Flattened Screen, Titanium Build, and More
- Mfg sector sees robust growth during Nov
- Della Leaders Club opens Hyd Chapter
- Tirupati: Octopus mock drill held at Govindaraja Swamy temple
- GST mop-up zooms 15% to Rs 1.68 lakh cr
Just In
Mantralayam Mutt gets Hundi offerings of Rs 2.56 cr
Highlights
The authorities of Sri Guru Raghavendra Swamy Mutt at Mantralayam have emptied the Hundis for counting the collection on Friday.
Mantralayam (Kurnool) : The authorities of Sri Guru Raghavendra Swamy Mutt at Mantralayam have emptied the Hundis for counting the collection on Friday.
The Mutt manager SK Srinivasa Rao said that the devotees who visited the Mutt had donated a sum of Rs 2,56,40,000. The amount has been deposited in the bank. The counting process was conducted under strict vigilance and closed circuit cameras.
The Mutt staff has participated in the counting process. The Mutt pontiff Subudendrateertulu inspected the counting process, the Mutt manager has stated.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS