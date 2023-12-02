  • Menu
Mantralayam Mutt gets Hundi offerings of Rs 2.56 cr

Mantralayam Mutt gets Hundi offerings of Rs 2.56 cr
Highlights

The authorities of Sri Guru Raghavendra Swamy Mutt at Mantralayam have emptied the Hundis for counting the collection on Friday.

Mantralayam (Kurnool) : The authorities of Sri Guru Raghavendra Swamy Mutt at Mantralayam have emptied the Hundis for counting the collection on Friday.

The Mutt manager SK Srinivasa Rao said that the devotees who visited the Mutt had donated a sum of Rs 2,56,40,000. The amount has been deposited in the bank. The counting process was conducted under strict vigilance and closed circuit cameras.

The Mutt staff has participated in the counting process. The Mutt pontiff Subudendrateertulu inspected the counting process, the Mutt manager has stated.

