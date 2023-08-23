Mantralayam Mutt gets Rs 2.35 cr as donations

Mantralayam (Kurnool): The authorities of Sri Guru Raghavendra Swamy Mutt at Mantralayam on Tuesday emptied the donation boxes for counting. According to information, devotees, who visited from various parts of the country, have donated Rs 2,35,62,719. The donated amount was of 22 days, from August 1 to 22.

The source informed that counting of currency notes was completed and deposited in the bank also. The devotees, apart from depositing currency notes, have also deposited coins. The counting of coins is still underway.

The priests and employees of the Mutt have participated in the counting. The counting process was done under strict vigilance and closed-circuit cameras.