Married woman commits suicide along with ex-lover in Tirupati

A married woman and her boyfriend committed suicide in Tirupati, upset that they got married against their will. According to Tirupati East Police Station CI Sivaprasad Reddy, Anusha (21) from Shapur in Jedimetla area of ​​Hyderabad was married to Gudla Posibabu from Gajjaram village in Tallapudi mandal of East Godavari district two years ago. Posibabu, who works at Kovvuru Andhra Sugars, has been living in Kovvuru for some time along with his wife.



Meanwhile, on 5th of this month, Posibabu lodged a complaint with the Kovvuru town police saying that his wife Anusha was missing. He stated that he went to duty in the morning of 4th and when he returned home at 11 am on 5th, his wife was missing. He told the police that he could not be found even after searching many places. A letter written by Anusha was found at Posibabu's house. In this background, Urban SI B. Durgaprasad registered a missing case.



It is allegedly that Anusha had previously loved a young man named Krishna Rao (23) from Shahpur area of ​​Hyderabad and wanted to get married. As the castes were different, the elders did not agree. Anusha and Posibabu got married two years ago. As she can't forget Krishna Rao, both of them went to Tirupati together on 5th of this month. Alighted at Trilok Lodge near Govindarajaswamy Temple there the duo committed suicide by hanging himself from a fan.

They had to vacate the room on Tuesday morning but did not come out for a long time. The matter came to light when the lodge staff who became suspicious informed the police. The police registered a case and shifted the dead bodies to SV Medical College for post-mortem. Information was provided to the family members of the deceased based on the phone found in the lodge.