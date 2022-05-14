Mayor, Commissioner present 'Sare' to Goddess Gangamma

Tirupati: On the third day of Sri Tataiahgunta Gangamma jatara in Tirupati, VIPs galore at the temple to offer Sare. The temple surroundings witnessed a spiritual atmosphere amid sounds of trumpets and folk dances. Mayor Dr R Sirisha along with her family members reached the temple in a procession and offered Sare to the presiding deity on Friday.

Earlier, Swarna Latha Reddy, wife of TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy also offered Sare. MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy also took part in their processions who were received at the temple by Deputy Mayor B Abhinay Reddy, temple executive committee chairman Katta Gopi Yadav and others.

Sare was also presented on behalf of MCT in which along with Mayor and Commissioner Anupama Anjali, Deputy Commissioner Chandramouli Reddy also took part. They reached the temple in a procession from the Corporation office. Later, the dignitaries offered prayers to the Goddess whereas the temple priests performed special pujas on their names and gave prasadams to them.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor and Commissioner have said that for the first time, MCT has contributed Rs.15 lakh for the conduct of jatara and the staff took part in the procession to present Sare. Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana, Revenue officers Sethu Madhav, Lokesh Varma, health officer Dr Hari Krishna, MCT engineers T Mohan, Chandrasekhar and Venkatrami Reddy, temple EO Muni Krishnaiah, corporators SK Babu, Narasimha Chary, Narendra. Town bank chairman T Venkatesh Reddy and others were present at the event.

In the evening, Tirumala residents and city corporators presented Sare to Gangamma. They reached the temple on foot from TTD administrative building while corporators came from their homes in processions.

Meanwhile, devotees in large numbers have thronged the temple in 'Thoti Vesham' which refers to sanitary workers, as per the customary practice. As part of it, they smeared their body with charcoal and wore garlands made of neem leaves. Following the tradition, members of Kaikala dynasty also donned 'Thodu perantallu' and went around several houses where they will receive some honours. Devotees worshipped the goddess in large numbers as Friday is considered auspicious.