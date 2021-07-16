Media should play a constructive role, says Tirupati Commissioner Girisha

Tirupati, July 16: Media should play a constructive role in the sense it should give due importance to development activities but at the same time need not shy to point out any failures or lapses said Tirupati Corporation Commissioner PS Girisha. Participating as chief guest in The Hans India 10th anniversary celebration here on Friday, Commissioner said particularly the places like Tirupati, the world famous pilgrim centre witnessing massive development which the media should highlight in proper perspective.

In this connection, Girisha lauded The Hans India for its good coverage of the Corporation activities particularly the slew of development initiatives taken up for improving basic infrastructure facilities and also the beautification of the city on a massive scale.



"I am glad that Hans India, the only national English daily from Telugu State had completed 10 years of its chequered journey and I wish it scale new heights" he said praising its high local content in a lucid manner making the paper close to everyone.

Marking the occasion, he cut a cake amidst appalause from the gathering Hans and HMTv staff. The Hans deputy general manager K Lakshmi Narayana, Assistant General Manager G Rajendra Prasad, HMTV Regional Coordinator K Murali Mohan, Hans reporters G Sridhar, V Pradeep Kumar, BM Sasidhar, photographer K Radha Krishna and staff participated.

