MEO Hemamalini honoured with Seva Nandi award

Tirupati: Pichatur mandal education officer (MEO) Hemamalini was honoured with ‘Seva Nandi’ award in recognition of her social service activities during Corona pandemic period. The award was presented to Hemamalini by retired High Court Chief Justice Chandraiah and Retired High Court Judge Jaspal at a programme jointly organised by Hyderabad city-based Elders’ Club International, All the Best Academy and KIMS Sunshine Hospital, Secunderabad to honour people active in social service in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

MEO Hemamalini has been conducting various social services including preparing poor students for competitive examinations, financial support to poor students for education, special tuition classes to poor students to score good marks, to differently abled, aged and also for her services during the Covid period including providing voluntary service to corona patient in the medical centre set up by the government at Shilparamam, Tirupati and anti-child marriages campaign.