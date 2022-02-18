Merge Nagari into Sri Balaji district: Roja

Tirupati: Nagari MLA R K Roja has intensified her efforts to merge Nagari constituency into newly proposed Sri Balaji district.

As per the government proposed bifurcation of Chittoor district, Nagari will remain in Chittoor district itself. Against the backdrop, the MLA first represented to district authorities and now with higher officials including Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma on Thursday, explaining the the importance of merging Nagari into Sri Balaji district. Roja said that she will do her best to include Nagari with Balaji district.

She also explained people's requirements and sentiments, how the history of Nagari linked with Tirupati for long and added that she also brought to the notice of CM and CS that the Nagari district will start just 15 kms after Tirupati.