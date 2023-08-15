Meri Maati-Mera Desh: Ex-Servicemen felicitated

Tirupati: As part of the Central government’s initiative ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, the in-charge Collector felicitated several ex-servicemen on Monday.

At a programme organised by SETVEN, in-charge Collector D K Balaji said that it was an honour to felicitate the ex-servicemen who exhibited exemplary courage in protecting the country.

He felicitated P Ananda Reddy, Harinatha Reddy and Annamulu Naidu who participated in the Indo-Pak war in 1999 (Kargil war). The in-charge Collector also felicitated injured Cipai G Ramachandraiah along with those who participated in Indo-Pak war in 1971 including R Anjaneyulu, V Subba Reddy and T Prakash Naidu. On this occasion, they explained the war experiences and showed their injuries.

District army welfare officer Vijay Sankar Reddy, SETVEN CEO Dr V Murali Krishna, DIPRO Balakondaiah, SETVEN manager K Mohan Kumar and others participated in the programme.

Meanwhile, the arrangements for the I-Day parade to be held at the Police Parade Grounds in Tirupati are in full swing. In-charge Collector DK Balaji, RDO V Kanaka Narasa Reddy and others visited the grounds and monitored the arrangements.

Balaji said that eight tableaus from various departments will take part in the parade. Different departments will also open 13 stalls at the grounds. Cultural programmes will be held reflecting patriotic fervour. He directed the electricity department to ensure no power interruptions during the programme. A mega cheque of Rs 490.92 lakh will be handed over to the beneficiaries as part of bank linkages of DRDA and MEPMA programmes. DRDA PD AD Jyothi, MEPMA PD Radhamma and others participated.