MLA Arani calls for new UGD in pilgrim city

Tirupati: MLA Arani Srinivasulu raised concern in the Assembly about the 30-year-old underground drainage (UGD) system in Tirupati. He said most pipes have worn out, causing trouble for residents.

During Question Hour in the assembly on Friday, the MLA urged for a new UGD system. He explained that pipes are bursting in several places, leading to sewage overflowing on roads.

He suggested setting up a new system under Amrut 2.0 or UIDF schemes. With the city’s expansion, it would need 151 km of new lines and 59 km of remodeling a total 210 km network, cost Rs 248 crore, and Rs 36 crore for connections to 42,000 houses.

Municipal Administration Minister Narayana responded that no proposal exists yet for a new UGD. He added that tenders for replacing old lines in phases will be called in March.