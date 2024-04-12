Model code makes life hard for common people

Tirupati: Enforcing the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has presented significant challenges for both officials and citizens alike. With its early implementation, ahead of the notification date, ordinary people have encountered difficulties. This timing coincides with a season of celebration, particularly for weddings, where people traditionally engage in significant purchases such as gold, sarees, and other necessities for wedding events and other occasions.

However, the MCC's guideline limiting cash transactions to Rs 50,000 has proven to be a hurdle, especially for those in rural areas less familiar with online payment methods. Many transactions, including payments to vendors who prefer cash, often exceed this limit, creating severe hardships to the common people.

“It involves various practical problems. It was learnt that we can show the wedding card and carry some more money. But purchasing jewellery and paying advances to various services have to be paid much in advance while the wedding cards will be printed some time before the marriage date,” observed a father who planned his daughter’s marriage soon.

Officials have been diligent in enforcing the MCC, seizing amounts exceeding the limit and scrutinising individuals for valid documentation. While their aim is not to inconvenience, citizens are required to provide evidence such as bank receipts, purpose of cash carry and invitation cards among other necessary proofs. It may be noted that the MCC will remain in effect until June 6, further extending the inconvenience.

To address grievances, Tirupati district’s election officer Pravin Kumar has established a three-member District Grievance Committee (DGC). This committee convenes daily to investigate seized cash and items, striving to resolve cases based on provided evidence. However, challenges persist, particularly for individuals needing proof for personal and hand loans acquired from informal sources for which they cannot show any evidence though it is a normal practice.

Meanwhile, the DEO said that the DGC has released Rs 26,07,550 lakh cash in 13 cases by Wednesday afternoon out of Rs 35,06,559 lakh seized from common people and traders in 17 instances. The remaining four cases are under progress. He made it clear that action will be initiated in cases where MCC is violated.

Consequently, so far 19 volunteers were removed in the district for breaching the MCC while five regular staff were suspended. For the same reason, one ration dealer and six outsourcing employees were also removed. While there was no compromise in the enforcement of MCC, people who are in real need and have to carry much cash have to face the anguish till the first week of June without any exceptions.