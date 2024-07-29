Mohit Reddy released on station bail

Tirupati: The arrest of YSRCP youth leader Chevireddy Mohit Reddy amidst high drama at Bangalore’s Kempegouda airport ended in a fiasco after he was let off on station bail under (41A) on Sunday morning.

Mohit Reddy who was detained late on Saturday night was brought from Bangalore airport to S V University police station for enquiry with tight security.

In the meanwhile, large number of party activists, leaders and followers of Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy from Tirupati and Chandragiri constituency gathered in large number before the SV University police station and staged a protest. They raised slogans against the police and TDP government. Police during the inquiry issued a notice (41A) to Chevireddy Mohit Reddy which he received with protest and was let off.

Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy also joined the followers and party workers and staged a silent protest in front of the police station condemning police arrest of Mohit Reddy resulting in tension in the university area for some time.

Later both Bhaskar Reddy and Mohit Reddy strongly condemned police arrest and said it was instigated by a TDP leader for his political survival.

They declared that they will not be cowed down by such arrests and would fight such undemocratic means with renewed vigour. Mohit Reddy said his name was included in the list of people who allegedly attacked TDP MLA Pulivarthi Nani 52 days after the incident, which clearly shows that the police at the behest of the TDP leaders deliberately implicated him in the case.

Reddy also said the medical reports of SVIMS hospital where TDP leader Nani was treated, also clearly stated that there were no injuries to him revealing that the attack on Nani was only a drama played by him.