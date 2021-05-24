Municipal Corporation of Tirupati gears up for planting 10k saplings in the city on June 5

Tirupati: On the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5, the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) authorities planned for a massive plantation of 10,000 saplings in the pilgrim city. Municipal Commissioner P S Girisha, who held a meeting with officials here on Monday on the plantation programme, said sapling of various species will be planted in many localities in the city including Guest Line Days road, Korlagunta DBR hospital road, Upadhyaya Nagar, Bhupal Housing Colony, Jeevakona and Karakambadi road where tree plantation will be taken up on either side of the road. Girisha directed the officials to draw an action plan including

readying 10,000 saplings for the successful conduct of the programme aimed to improve greenery in the city to check growing pollution. He also sought the people to take a pledge on the occasion of this year's Environment Day to avoid usage of hazardous materials like plastic detrimental to the environment.

The Commissioner also urged the public to plant at least one plant in front of their houses on this occasion which surely yields unimaginable fruitful benefits to the posterity. Additional Commissioner Haritha, Deputy Commissioner Chandramouleeswar Reddy, Municipal Engineers Chandrasekhar, Venkataramireddy, Fire Officer Syamsundar and others were also present.