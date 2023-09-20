Muslim artistes play Nadaswaram in Tirumala for 27 yrs

Tirumala: It is fascinating that two Muslim brothers from Srirangam in Tamil Nadu have been rendering service as Nadaswaram players every year during Brahmotsavam and religious festivals in Tirumala for the last 27 years.



TTTD temple management has appointed Sheik Kasim and Sheik Babu as ‘TTD Asthana Vidwans’ recognising their outstanding performance as Nadaswaram artists, who has to render Sangeeta seva during major events like Brahmotsavam in Tirumala, Tiruchanur (Goddess Padmavathi), Ugadi, Anivara Asthanam, Vaikunta Ekadasi and Ratha Sapthami. The brothers have been offering service with utmost devotion and dedication and won the appreciation of devotees.

Kasim-Babu brothers are the grandsons of famous Nadaswaram player Padma Shri Dr Sheik Chinna Moulana. They were native of Karavadi village of Prakasam district, migrated to Tamil Nadu and the family has a rich background of Nadaswaram players for the past 300 years.

Apart from TTD, the brothers are serving as Asthana Vidwan in Srirangam Sriranganatha Swamy temple, Sringeri Math and Kanchi Kamakoti Math.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Kasim-Babu brothers said that at an young age of 7 years, they started practicing instrumental music Nadaswaram under the guidance of their father and at the age of 17, began their public performance.

Observing that divine music is beyond the boundaries of caste, creed and religion, the brothers thanked TTD for appointing them as Asthana Vidwan in 1996 and continuing them in the coveted position.

On their part, they informed that they are training interested boys and girls in Nadaswaram at the music institute run by Dr Chinna Moulana Trust in Srirangam and also providing Nadaswaram instruments to them free of cost.

They said that they had performed not only in Tamil Nadu and other States across the country but also abroad like New Jersey, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles in US and in many countries.

We cherish the award from Shanmukhananda Sangeetha Sabha, Mumbai, and the performance along with 60 notes Nadaswaram artistes from across the country held last year in the Sabha, in memory of legendary Nadaswaram musicians Thiruvaduthurai Rajarathinam Pillai and Sheik Chinna Moulana, the brothers added.

The brothers, who bagged Kalaimamani award from Tamil Nadu government and also Sangeeta Academy award, said that they consider their traditional music service as the result of their good deeds in their previous births, more so rendering service to Lord Venkateswara.

“We gave performances across the country and also in 17 countries abroad, but the service to Elumalayan (Lord Balaji) gives us unfathomable mental peace and contentedness,” Kasim-Babu brothers stated.