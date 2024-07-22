Nagaon Express stopped after smoke emanates from coach

Nellore: The Nagaon Express was halted at Adivirajupalem railway gate in Kavali mandal for a short while late on Sunday, after smoke emanated from the general compartment. The train was bound for Tambaram of Tamil Nadu State from Silghat town in Assam. The locopilot became alert and stopped the train. Passengers became panic and got off the train.

According to the sources, thick smoke emanated due to the friction between the wheels of the train and rail track. After conducting repairs in 20 minutes, train resumed its journey. No untoward incident was reported.