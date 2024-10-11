Live
Just In
Nagari MLA Bhanuprakash inaugurates ambulance
Nagari (Chittoor district): Nagari MLA G Bhanuprakash along with district Collector Sumit Kumar and Joint Collector Vidyadhari inaugurated ‘advanced life support ambulance’ in Nagari area hospital on Thursday.
Speaking on the occasion, MLA G Bhanuprakash and Collector Sumit Kumar said the ambulance was a part of extending medical facilities to rural areas. This ambulance includes advanced facilities like ventilators, oxygen supply, infusion pump facility costing Rs 34 lakh.
The Collector urged doctors to work with commitment and be available to the people round-the-clock for medical and health.
Hospital Superintendent Jarina Begum explained to the MLA and the Collector that the hospital has general medicine, gynaecology, paediatric, general surgery, dermatology, physiotherapy ENT and radiology. Daily 200 patients will be treated and 170 deliveries per month will be performed in the hospital.
RDO Venkat Reddy, RMO Dr Karthikeya, Nagari Tahsildar Ravi, hospital staff were present.