Naravaripalle TDP leader Rakesh dies in elephant attack

Tirupati: In a tragic incident, TDP leader Marrupuri Rakesh Choudary of Chandragiri constituency’s Naravaripalle, lost his life in an elephant attack at Chinna Ramapuram’s Kongaravari Palli mango grove.

The young leader had reportedly visited the area after receiving information about a herd of elephants being sighted nearby. Tragically, as the elephants charged, he succumbed after being trampled underfoot.

The news of Rakesh Choudary’s demise has left the residents of Naravaripalle and TDP cadres in deep mourning. Known to be a close associate of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s family, Choudary’s untimely death has sent shockwaves through the party and the local community.

Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Nani rushed to the site of the incident to gather details and meet with the locals. He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the grieving family and assured them that the party would extend its full support during this difficult time.

TDP State executive secretary and Dollars Group head, Dr C Divakar Reddy, also expressed deep anguish over the incident. On Sunday, he visited Kandulavari Palle to pay respects to Rakesh Choudary’s mortal remains and consoled his family.

He explained Choudary’s dedication to public service during his tenure as the deputy sarpanch of Kandulavari Palle. He further assured the family that both the government and the TDP would provide all support to them.