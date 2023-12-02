Nellore: 500 cell phones worth Rs 1.25 cr recovered

Nellore : As part of ongoing special drive programme called ‘Mobile Hunt Application Services (MHAS),’ the police have recovered 500 cell phones worth Rs 1.25 crore in the fifth phases and handed them over to the owners on Friday.

In total five phases of MHAS, the police have recovered 1,720 mobile phones worth Rs 4.35 crore in the district. Addressing a press conference here on Friday, SP Dr K Tirumaleswara Reddy has said that as part of initiative in providing improved services available to the people, the police department has introduced a the innovative concept MHAS recently.

Saying that using of a mobile phone has become a common feature among people these days, the SP said that people need not worry if they lose their mobile phone, as there was 100% chance of recovering them utilsing the highly sophisticated technology (MAHS).

Under MAHS, people need not approach a police station for lodging a written complaint after losing the mobile phone as they can inform the matter through Whatsapp number 9154305600 designed by Cyber Crime Analysis Team (CCAT).

The SP said that on receiving a message, people can access the link with the name of SPS Nellore District. On clicking the link, a Google form will open and the owner of the mobile should fill the form with all the details and the complaint gets lodged immediately. The SP said that police also can recover a lost mobile when people lodge a complaint through Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) introduced by the Central government.

He said that 35 mobile phones worth Rs 7 lakh were recovered through the complaints received through CEIR till date.

The SP advised the police not to purchase second hand mobile phones or without bill as it will be an uphill task for the police to trace the property. Additional SPHimavathi and CCAT Officials were present.