Nellore: EC should take action on government, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy demands

Nellore : TDP senior leader and politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has demanded the Election Commission Of India (ECI) to initiate action against the State government for wooing people with false statements before issuing election notification.

Addressing a press meet at party district office here on Wednesday, the TDP leader found fault with the State government of issuing false statements related to the funds spent on cultivation for the last five years in newspapers on Wednesday. He pointed out that the State government had spent only Rs 28,567 crore on agriculture against its statement of spending Rs 1,84,567 crore during the last five years. This kind of wrong statements comes under cheating farmers in the interest of luring them in the ensuing elections, he criticised.

Somireddy has challenged that he is prepared to participate in a debate with Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy. He further alleged that till date the government has not paid the outstanding amount related to paddy purchase from farmers in the district. "I never witnessed such pathetic situation in the history of the district," he added.

The TDP leader recalled that during former CM NT Rama Rao's regime, the government supplied 18 hours power by collecting Rs 50 from farmers per horsepower. But, not the present YSRCP government is collecting Rs 1,800 on 5 HP meters from farmers but canvasing that it spent Rs 1 700 crore on free power supply. He demanded Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to tender open apology to farmers for deceiving them with false statements.