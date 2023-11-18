Nellore: Farmers lost Rs 2,700 crore worth paddy, Somireddy alleges

Nellore : TDP senior leader and party politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has alleged that the district farmers have lost 13.5 lakh tonnes paddy worth Rs 2,700 crore, cultivated in 4.5 lakh acres due to water wastage in the peak crop season.

Addressing a press meet here on Friday, the TDP leader stated that for the first time in 70 years history, farmers are struggling to get water for the current Rabi season due to the mindless decisions of the government in releasing water to agriculture activities. He said district in-charge Minister Ambati Rambabu and higher officials should take the responsibility for this situation.

Chandramohan Reddy said that 45 tmc ft water in Somasila, 15 tmc ft water in Kandaleru reservoirs were wasted during the last two crop seasons. He pointed out the irrigation officials have released 43 tmc ft water unofficially from April to September. He said that Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy remained as a mere spectator in the Irrigation Advisory Board meeting when the MLAs questioned him over the issue. Instead of answering the MLAs’ questions, the administration has surrendered the district agriculture officer to the government to cover up their failure, he alleged.