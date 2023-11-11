Nellore: Kakani Govardhan Reddy will be put behind bars very soon says Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy

Nellore : TDP politburo member and former Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy predicted that Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy would land behind the bars very soon in the forgery of documents case.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, the TDP leader said that in the wake of Chief Justice of India Justice Dr DY Chandrachud orders regarding speedy disposal of pending cases against public representatives, it will be inevitable for the Agriculture Minister to count the bars as he had been facing 12 cases on various issues like supply of spurious liquor, forgery of documents, land grabbing cases in the district.

The TDP leader recalled that Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has been facing charges, for filing fake case against him (Chandramohan Reddy) by creating forged documents, alleging that his (Chandramohan Reddy) family has Rs 1,000 crore worth illegal assets abroad. If verdict was given, Kakani definitely in the jail instead of living a public life, he noted.

Chandramohan Reddy said that a total of 146 cases against public representatives have been pending in Andhra Pradesh apart from 50 on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, while there was more than dozen cases against Kakani Govardhan Reddy over the decade.

The TDP leader pointed out this was the reason Jagan Mohan Reddy had looted hundreds of crores through implementing Quid Pro Quo in the mask of his father’s power when YS Rajasekhara Reddy was the CM of the undivided Andhra Pradesh earlier. He asked Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy to prepare for go to jail as per the direction of Apex Court in the forgery of documents case, which is expected to be finalized very soon.