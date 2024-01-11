Live
- Kurnool: YSRCP will face public wrath says Bhuvaneswari
- TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Mohit Reddy urges to conduct Sankranti celebrations with responsibility
- Food inflation remains a big worry for Modi govt
- Telangana: Notification released for by-election of two vacant MLC seats
- Bandi Sanjay questions Congress on not asking for CBI inquiry in Kaleshwaram project
- Nellore: Meraga Murali to contest for Gudur on YSRCP ticket
- Jana Sena leader Chilakam Madhusudan Reddy asks Vijayasai Reddy to refrain from criticism
- Google Faces Setbacks as Fitbit Leaders Depart and AR Employees Face Layoffs
- Srisailam temple hundi nets Rs 4.83 cr
- YSRCP's Gadapa Gadapaku receives a warm welcome in Chandragiri
Just In
Nellore: Meraga Murali to contest for Gudur on YSRCP ticket
Highlights
The YSRCP high command on Wednesday finalised the candidature of party senior leader and former district president Meraga Murali for Guduru SC constituency of Tirupati district.
Nellore : The YSRCP high command on Wednesday finalised the candidature of party senior leader and former district president Meraga Murali for Guduru SC constituency of Tirupati district. Native of Venkatagiri town, Murali is a B Tech graduate from SV University and a close follower of Mekapati family. YSRCP had nominated him as MLC under local body quota in 2023. According to sources, initially the YSRCP high command proposed the name of Gudur RDO Manapti Ravindra Babu by replacing present Gudur MLA Velagapalle Varasa Prasad for 2024 elections.
After severe opposition from local leaders and party activists, party high command finally finalised the candidature of Meraga Murali for Guduru SC constituency for 2024 elections.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS