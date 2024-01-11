Nellore: Meraga Murali to contest for Gudur on YSRCP ticket

Nellore : The YSRCP high command on Wednesday finalised the candidature of party senior leader and former district president Meraga Murali for Guduru SC constituency of Tirupati district. Native of Venkatagiri town, Murali is a B Tech graduate from SV University and a close follower of Mekapati family. YSRCP had nominated him as MLC under local body quota in 2023. According to sources, initially the YSRCP high command proposed the name of Gudur RDO Manapti Ravindra Babu by replacing present Gudur MLA Velagapalle Varasa Prasad for 2024 elections.

After severe opposition from local leaders and party activists, party high command finally finalised the candidature of Meraga Murali for Guduru SC constituency for 2024 elections.