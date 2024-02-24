Live
Nellore: MLA Anil challenges Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy to contest as independent
Calling Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy as opportunistic politician, who quit YSRCP, sitting MLA of Nellore city P Anil Kumar Yadav has challenged Vemireddy to secure deposit by contesting as independent candidate in the ensuing elections.
The YSRCP MLA has conducted electioneering on behalf of party Nellore city Assembly nominee Mohammad Khaleel Ahmed at Venugopala Nagar in 3rd division in the city on Friday.
Speaking on the occasion, without naming Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Anil Kumar pointed out that every MLA or MP, Rajya Sabha members get elected only on YSRCP banner. He stated that he himself got elected twice and has become Minister only because of party chief and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. “Everyone is a zero without party symbol, though they got Rs 10,000 crore. If you have guts, contest as independent and secure the deposit,” he challenged.
MLA Anil Kumar clarified that he did not recommended Mohammad Khaleel Ahmed’s name as the nominee for Nellore city. He said when Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his desire of inducting Muslim Minorities from Nellore seat, he suggested a few names of Muslim leaders. Finally, the CM has finalised candidature of ‘Khaleel’ for Nellore city seat, he added. The MLA urged people to bless YSRCP nominee as he came from an ordinary family.