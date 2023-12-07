Nellore: Seeds at 80% subsidy to affected farmers says Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Nellore : Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has assured the farmers that the government has decided to distribute seeds to them with 80 per cent subsidy through Rythu Bharosa Kendrams (BRKs) from Wednesday.

The Minister along with local representatives visited the flood-affected villages like Tikkavarappadu, Gudluruvari Palem, Tirumalamma Vari Palem in Venkatachalam mandal on Wednesday.

After inspecting damaged crops in Tikkavarappadu village, Minister Govardhan Reddy lamented that paddy crops in plantation stage were totally damaged and horticulture crops like banana were uprooted to some extent. Stating that farmers can take whatever seeds they want at 80 per cent subsidy, he assured that the government will pay compensation immediately after receiving the report over crop damage.

Responding to the complaint of Tirumalamma Palem villagers over the inordinate delay in constructing the bridge in the village, the Minister explained that works are not being executed due to technical reasons, including land acquisition problem. He assured that bridge works will commence after calling tenders in December.

The Minister said that no human or cattle loss was reported due to the precautionary measures taken by the administration. But the electricity department incurred huge loss as many electric poles fell due to the cyclone, he said, adding that restoration of power supply under way.

Later, Minister Kakani distributed 25 kg rice, oil packet, red gram, onions and potatoes each one kg to the people of the villages inundated in rainwater. He said that as per the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, it was decided to extend a financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per each family and Rs 1,000 to single persons living in rehabilitation centres.