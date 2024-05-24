Live
Just In
Nellore: SP Arief Hafeez suspends head constable
Nellore: As per the directions of Election Commission of India (ECI), SP K Arief Hafeez on Thursday suspended Kuvvakollu Madhusudhan Rao, Armed Reserve head constable, working as Repeater Operator at Narasimha Konda, Nellore rural mandal, over his alleged involvement in the electioneering along with Nellore Rural constituency YSRCP candidate Adala Prabhakara Reddy on April 1.
In a press note released here on Thursday, the SP has detailed that the police official was suspended under rule 3 of APCS following him violating model code of conduct by participating in the election campaign along with ruling party nominee for Nellore Rural. He said that Madhusudhan was responsible for misconduct in absenting to his legitimate duties from April 30 onwards without any leave or permission.