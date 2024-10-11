Nellore: Tributes paid to Ratan Tata

Nellore: Leaders of various political parties on Thursday expressed shock over on the demise of famous industrialist and humanist and condoled his family members. In a joint press release on Thursday, Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and his wife and Kovur MLA V Prashanthi Reddy said the death of Ratan Tata is a irrecoverable loss to the nation as he played a crucial role for the growth of Indian economy by establishing various industries with TATA brand. Recalling their association with the departed industrialist, they lauded that there are very few people like Ratan, who was responsible for extending financial help for the needy and poor sections, without revealing his identity.

Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said that generally people particularly industrialists, after becoming multi milliners, want to enter politics. But, Ratan Tata ignored such opportunities despite several proposals from various political parties, instead he led a simple life, he added. MA&UD Minister P Narayana lauded that the role of Ratan Tata in the nation’s construction is most crucial as he was responsible for providing employment to scores of unemployed youth through establishment of various industries in the country.

YSRCP leader and former Atmakur MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy said that nation will always remain grateful to Ratan Tata for his services rendered to the country in various aspects.