Nellore: Yeti Panduga celebrated grandly

Nellore: As part of Sankranti festival, ‘Yeti Panduga’, popularly known as Gobbemmala Panduga (immersion of Gobbemmalu into water), was organised on a grand note on the banks of river Pennar at Ranganayakulapeta area in the city late on Thursday.

The Municipal Administration has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the event with the cooperation of police department, which deployed cops in big numbers.

People were seen flying kites, immersing Gobbemmalu, playing games and other activities, creating a jubilant atmosphere on river banks.

In order to create spiritual atmosphere, Endowments department has installed temporary structures with different idols brought from temples.

Earlier Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana visited the place and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the municipal authorities. He enquired the people about the arrangements made for the event. Later, he had dinner with people on the river banks.

Vedagiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple authorities have set up temporary structure with the idols of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and Goddess Lakshmi Devi on the banks of Pennar river on Thursday.