New era begins with master plan roads: MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy

Tirupati: A new era begins with the laying of master planned roads in the pilgrim city, said MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy. He along with Mayor Dr R Sireesha and Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali were speaking after inaugurating the newly laid Chintala Chenu master plan road connecting Srinivasam pilgrim complex and Old cotton mill to ease the traffic congestion in the city.

The MLA lauded the corporation for taking up 14 master plan roads with an outlay of Rs 80 crore to lay the path for the development of colonies in the eastern part of the city which were hitherto no proper road connectivity with the main city.

The MLA stated the 80-feet Chintala Chenu road will be named after the Pallava Queen Samavai, who was the first to donate lands to Lord Venkateswara for conducting Doopa Deepa Naivedyams in the world famous Tirumala shrine daily. She was also the one, who donated Bhoga Srinivasa Murthy idol which is worshipped daily in Tirumala temple.

Mayor Sirisha and civic chief Anupama Anjali said that the Chintala Chenu road was completed with an outlay of Rs 6.50 crore and another road Annamayya Marg costing about Rs 7 crore, which was also thrown open for public on Wednesday after completion of works. Efforts are on for the completion of the remaining master plan roads in four months, they said.

Later the MLA along with the Mayor and Commissioner laid the foundation stone for the construction of 'Upper Pass Bridge' connecting Kasturi Bai lane with Karnala street (Netaji road).

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said the Rs 48 lakh Upper Pass Bridge which

will be completed in two months will provide the linkage to the Netaji road to the residents of lane, avoiding inconvenience caused due to Rayalacheruvu Railway underbridge blocking one end of the lane.

Deputy Mayors Mudra Narayana, Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, Corporation Standing Committee members and officials were present.