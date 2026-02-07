New TTD EO Ravichandra takes charge

Tirumala: Newly appointed TTD executive officer Muddada Ravichandra took charge here on Friday.

Following the temple tradition, initially he offered prayers to Sri Varaha Swamy and reached Mahadwaram of Tirumala temple through Vaikuntham queue complex.

After taking charge as the new EO of TTD, he had darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy inside the temple.

The EO took oath as the member, ex-officio, of the TTD Trust Board at Bangaru Vakili. The oath was administered by TTD additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary.

At Ranganayakula Mandapam, the EO was rendered Vedasirvachanam by the Vedic Pundits.

Later, the additional EO offered theertha prasadams and laminated photo of Srivaru to the new EO.

JEOs Veerabrahmam Dr Sharat, CV&SO Muralikrishna and other officers were also present.

Later, speaking to the media on the occasion, Ravichandra said he prayed Sri Venkateswara Swamy to give him enough strength to serve the multitude of devotees visiting Tirumala with utmost devotion and dedication.

The EO also thanked the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for giving him the divine opportunity.

He said that he would work in coordination with the TTD board and take the suggestions and advice from devotees to provide enhanced pilgrim friendly services.

Later, the EO held review meetings with the heads of departments of Tirumala at Annamayya Bhavan and of Tirupati at the Administrative Building.