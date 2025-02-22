  • Menu
NHRC seeks report from CS, DGP on attack on elected representatives in Tirupati

Highlights

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an Action Taken Report from the Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh and the Director General of Police within four weeks regarding an alleged attack on elected representatives during the Deputy Mayor elections in Tirupati.

Tirupati: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an Action Taken Report from the Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh and the Director General of Police within four weeks regarding an alleged attack on elected representatives during the Deputy Mayor elections in Tirupati.

YSRCP MP Dr Maddila Gurumoorthy, the petitioner in the case, emphasised the need to uphold democratic rights and ensure justice. According to his complaint, the attack occurred on February 3 during the Tirupati Municipal Corporation’s Deputy Mayor election, targeting corporators and office bearers. A mob, allegedly led by two known rowdy sheeters, vandalised a bus carrying the representatives—smashing windows, assaulting the driver, and deflating the tyres. The incident reportedly took place in the presence of the police and was widely covered by the media, raising concerns over law and order.

Despite a formal complaint being filed with the Superintendent of Police in Tirupati, the accused were not named in the FIR (No. 18/2025) registered at the SV University Campus police station. The Andhra Pradesh High Court had earlier directed the police to provide security for the bus, underscoring the alleged failure in protection.

