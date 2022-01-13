No water supply in washrooms troubles employees in Chittoor

Chittoor: The employees of Ambedkar Bhavan at the Collectorate in Chittoor district are facing hardships due to no supply of water to washrooms for more than 30 days.



The District Collectorate consists of three blocks including Jyothi Rao Phule Bhavan, Vivekananda Bhavan and Ambedkar Bhavan housed all departments.

Over 200 employees working in Ambedkar Bhavan of which 55 are women working in 13 departments including women and child welfare department, treasury, SC, BC, ST welfare offices and SBI.

The plight of employees working in this building is indescribable as there is no water supply to entire building, particularly for washrooms. The borewell, which was pumping the water to this building, was damaged in recent rains in November due to power problem and it became defunct.

Employees are facing tough time to attend nature's call in midst of their working hours. They have to go to neighbouring building, either Phule Bhavan or Vivekananda Bhavan to attend nature's call, which will take more than 10-minute walk from this building to another.

Women employees are forced to wait from attending washroom till they reach their home in the evening.

Recently the women employees met the District Collector M Hari Narayanan and poured out their woes before him. The collector immediately responded and directed the concerned to get repair the borewell motor.

With the directions of Collector, the motor was sent for repair. One of the woman employee, on the condition of anonymity, said several employees both men and women are nearing to 50 years and are suffering from morbidities and they forced to attend washroom frequently. As there is no supply of water to washrooms, we are all facing miserable situation to attend nature's call, she said and requested concerned authorities to resume the water supply as early as possible. Another senior woman official when contacted said the problem is being monitored by the concerned nodal officer and will be solved in two or three days.