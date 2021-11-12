Normal life paralysed in eastern Chittoor due to heavy rain

Tirupati: The heavy rains lashing the eastern part of Chittoor district since Wednesday intensified on Thursday paralysing normal life. Many rivers and streams are in spate following the heavy rains, flowing above danger mark cut off many villages in Puttur, Nagari and Satyavedu areas while about 500 villagers were shifted and rehabilitated in the nearby schools.

As a precautionary measure, police are posted at the places where the causeways are flowing above danger mark, not allowing vehicles.

The gates of all the dams including Araniar (Pichatur), Kalangi near Srikalahasthi and Krishnapuram were opened after the dams reached FRL (Full reservoir level) due to heavy inflows following the unabated

rains and a red alert has been sounded in the villages in the down reaches of the dams.

A 32-member State Disaster Response Force, which reached the district, was based in Puttur for deployment in the relief and rehabilitation in the rain-affected Satyavedu and Nagari areas. Police were also posted on the highways witnessing heavy flow of rainwaters on the roads to alert the motorists to move cautiously and render any help required to those travelling on the highways.

In Tirupati, the heavy rains crippled normal life and the gusty winds that lashed the pilgrim city uprooted more than 100 trees leading to disruption of traffic and power supply in most areas for several hours.

The areas including Alipiri, Chennareddy Colony, Reservoir Road, Old Maternity Hospital in the north part of the city bore the brunt of the heavy rains and gusty winds while east part of the city including Leelamahal, Korla Gunta, Bliss Hotel area, Tiruchanur Road etc. were inundated in knee-deep water and temporary houses were collapsed in the slum areas of STV Nagar and Indira Nagar. The two waterfalls including Kapilatheertham and Malavanigundam flowing in full force led to flooding of many localities resulting in

waters entering the houses. City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy along with Municipal Commissioner P S Girisha, Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana made a whirlwind visit, wading through knee deep waters in the rain-hit localities.

At Ramnagar Quarters, the MLA joined with the workers in pulling away a fallen tree to clear the obstruction on the road.

Speaking to media at West RuB, where earlier a woman devotee from Karnataka coming to Tirumala drowned, he said more than 100 trees were uprooted and directed the authorities to take up restoration works on war foot basis.

Municipal Commissioner Girisha informed that a control room number 0877-2256766 has been set up for the public to contact in case of any help required in the rain affected area. The road from Renigunta to Srikalahasti flooded with rainwaters at many places.

In Tirumala, the gates of all the dams including Kumaradhara-Pasupu Dhara, Papavinasam, Gogarbham and Akasaganag were opened after the dams reached FRL letting the waters into the down reaches.

TTD engineering and vigilance department staff are on high alert following the falling of a bounder on the first ghat road due to a minor landslide because of continuous heavy rains on the hills and alerting the pilgrims at the toll gate to be cautious while driving on the ghat road to Tirumala.

According to official report, about 10 cm rainfall on an average received at Tirupati, Srikalahasti areas followed by 14.3 cm at Varadaiah Palem, Vadamalapeta 10.9, Sathyavedu 10.6, Srikalahasti 6.5, Yerpedu 6, Tirupati rural 4.2 and Tirupati urban 3.8 cms.