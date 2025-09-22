NSU clinches Corporate Cricket Championship

Tirupati: NationalSanskrit University (NSU) lifted the Mega Corporate Cricket Championship after defeating Amara Raja in a one-sided final at Tarakarama Stadium. Led by skipper Oka Sethuram, the university team showcased all-round brilliance to seal the trophy.

Batting first, Amara Raja managed to post only 129 runs in their allotted 20 overs, with the NSU bowlers putting up a disciplined performance. Dr NV Srinivasa Rao spearheaded the attack with three wickets, while Hans Prabhakar, Uday Shankar, and Chakri chipped in with two wickets each to keep the opposition in check.

Chasing the modest target, Sanskrit University’s batsmen made light work of the task, racing to 130 runs in just 15 overs.

Uday Shankar emerged as the star of the final, contributing significantly with both bat and ball, and was named Player of the Match.

The champions were felicitated by Vice Chancellor Prof GSR Krishna Murthy, who attended the final as the chief guest.

He, along with Dean of Student Welfare Prof S Dakshina Murthy and other university officials, congratulated the winning side for bringing laurels to the institution.