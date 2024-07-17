NSU gets NAAC A+ grade recognition

Tirupati: National Sanskrit University (NSU), Tirupati, has secured prestigious A+ grade recognition from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) which assesses and accredits higher education institutions in the country.

Expressing happiness over the recognition, Vice-Chancellor of NSU Prof G S R Krishna Murthy said that the previous Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeetha attained the status of National University in 2020 and achieved A+ grade now.

He said that it will enable the university to introduce many new courses, innovative educational programmes, various projects and research opportunities in the future. The VC expressed his desire that everyone should contribute to the development of the university and the Sanskrit language. Prof R J Ramashree, Academic Dean Prof Rajinikanth Shukla, IQAC Director Prof K S Satish, PRO Prof V Ramesh Babu and others were present.

Meanwhile, Vice-Chancellor Prof Krishna Murthy participated in the panel discussion on Binary Accreditation Regional Consultative workshop organised by NAAC under the title ‘Reforms 2024’ in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

During this event, he discussed the necessary reforms in the education system of India and the innovations that need to be brought into Indian society through the Sanskrit language.

He elaborated that such measures could make Indian knowledge accessible to everyone and that India’s development and identity are intrinsically linked to Sanskrit. The VC emphasised that everyone should be acquainted with ancient Indian literature, as it would further facilitate further development of education and nation.