Live
- 5 Best Sites to Buy YouTube Views
- Hectic efforts being made to increase voter turnout in Rajasthan
- Ukrainian drones attack Russian oil refinery in Kaluga region, source says
- Viksit Bharat ‘impact’: 7 days after promise for girls’ hostel in DU, Union Minister sanctions funds
- Pakistan Peoples Party announces its candidates for vacant Senate seats in Sindh
- NHPC wins bid to set up 200 MW solar power project in Gujarat
- J&K: Formula-4 car run to be held in Srinagar on March 17
- WPL 2024: I definitely feel lighter after retiring from international cricket, says Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning
- Calcutta HC raps Kolkata Police chief for ignoring court order in cellphone theft case
- Play not just to win but for passion: Kapil Dev tells Mamaearth's Gazal Alagh
Just In
Octopus mock drill at Tirumala Srivari Temple
The Octopus force mock drill was conducted at Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple on Friday. They showed how to deal with terrorists and how to protect devotees through a mock drill.
Tirumala: The Octopus force mock drill was conducted at Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple on Friday. They showed how to deal with terrorists and how to protect devotees through a mock drill.
Octopus sleuths conducts annual mock drills at various prominent places, temples and government institutions in the state.
As part of this, under the supervision of Octopus SP Nagendra Babu, a mock drill was conducted in Srivari Temple under the guidance of Additional SP Nagesh Babu.
TTD Vigilance and security, civil police, reserve police, temple staff and medical staff were thoroughly briefed on how to act in the event of a terrorist attack.
Tirumala VGO Nanda Kishore, Tirumala DSP Srinivasa Achari, AVSOs, Police, Octopus and officers of various departments participated in this mockdrill operation.